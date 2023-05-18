Investigators say one tunnel reached the U.S., while the other ended about 45 feet shy

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A tunnel under construction about a mile east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry was discovered by Mexican federal agents a few nights ago.

The tunnel was located in a Tijuana home near the border across from San Diego.

Investigators say they came across the house when officers happened to be driving by and saw a man “discarding a plastic bag before running into the house.”

The bag contained crystal meth, investigators said

Members of Mexico’s Federal Police uncover a drug tunnel under construction east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Mexico Attorney General’s Office)

Agents followed the suspect into the property and found other bags also containing the drug.

After getting a warrant to search the home, agents discovered more packages that held methamphetamine hydrochloride, which is the primary ingredient in the manufacturing of meth.

During the search, agents found a tunnel that went “straight down” from the floor of the house and then north toward the United States.

The excavation reportedly stopped 14 meters, or about 45 feet shy of U.S. soil.

Mexican soldiers discovered a tunnel under this house last week in Tijuana. (Courtesy: SEDENA)

But late last week, another tunnel was discovered in the same area of Tijuana.

This one was found after an anonymous tip led investigators to a house, which had no official address according to police.

Packets of crystal meth were also on the premises.

This tunnel reportedly did extend into the U.S.

The Border Patrol acknowledged the existence of the tunnel but did not provide further details.