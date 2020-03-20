US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Beginning at midnight Friday evening the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will be closed to all non-essential travel to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which the White House likened to a “war” during a briefing Monday morning.

“We announce today the Canada and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential trade across our shared border both countries know the importance of working together to stop the spread of the virus,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “We’re glad to have these friends working side by side in the fight.”

The order is only for “non-essential travel,” and does not include those needing to cross the border at legal ports of entry for: commerce, trade, education, first-responders, medical or health reasons, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf is seen on Nov. 21, 2019, visiting the border wall in Donna, Texas, on the Southwest border. He announced on Friday, March 20, 2020, that the U.S./Mexico border would be shut down to “non-essential” travel starting Saturday and said it was to protect Border Patrol agents and the public from the spread of COVID-19. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

“Let me be clear, none applies to lawful trade or commerce, essential activities will not be impacted, we will continue the supply chain,” Wolf said.

Pompeo called the step a necessary move as the country is engaged in “a tough fight but the American people are tougher.”

“We’re showing once again the global leadership America has always delivered,” Pompeo said.

Wolf said that all migrants without proper documentation would immediately be returned to Mexico, Canada “and other countries.”

“Tonight at midnight we will execute the order to immediately return individuals arriving without documents to Canada, Mexico and other countries without delay,” Wolf said.

Holding migrants in detention facilities violates CDC recommendations for six-feet of social distancing between people, he said. It also puts DHS agents, such as those working for the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement “at risk.”

Wolf said several DHS agents have tested positive for coronavirus and many are self-isolating due to exposure.

“The department has a number of front-line officers who have tested positive,” Wolf said. “I’m doing everything I can to protect these patriots to defend our homeland.”

Trump called coronavirus “an invisible enemy” and said extraordinary measures are needed at this time.

“This is the first time this has ever happened,” Trump said of this unprecedented worldwide pandemic that has thrust the nation into these austere border measures. “The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope.”

Said U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, a Democrat whose South Texas region includes several international ports that will be shut down: “Restrictions at our ports of entry will undoubtedly be damaging to border economies, and similar damage is occurring across all economic sectors. The next several weeks and months will present enormous challenges for our community as the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the country. As Mexico and the United States take measures to flatten the curve, we must find a careful balance that keeps our communities safe and minimizes the economic injury to our businesses and workers. Open dialogue and collaboration with our counterparts in Mexico is the best approach to finding a mutually beneficial path forward.”

Border Report has dispatched correspondents to our borders in southern California, West Texas and South Texas. We will update this story from the field throughout the day.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.