Police hold back supporters of US President Donald Trump as they gather outside the US Capitol’s Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from injuries sustained when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday, according to CNN.

Four others were also killed during the violence according to Capitol Police, including a woman who was shot in the neck.

Three of the deaths were described as “medical emergencies,” according to Capitol Police.

CNN contributed to this report.