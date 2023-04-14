KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Matter
Posted: Apr 14, 2023 / 12:03 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 / 12:03 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas — Meet Amanda Gonzales, a 4th grade teacher with Wolffarth Elementary.
She was nominated in the KAMC and Carpet Tech Celebrating Teachers Sweepstakes. Click here to nominate a teacher.
Use the video player to watch.
Routers may all look alike, but there are key distinctions in how fast they are, how powerful they are and how broad their coverage is.
Chromebooks are generally lighter and thinner than traditional laptops, so they’re a good option if you often need to carry your computer with you.
A quality kitchen trash can contains smells, keeps out pests and makes taking out the trash less of a chore.