Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 03:40 PM CST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 03:40 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Meet Jerry McCann, a 6th and 7th grade geography teacher at O.L. Slaton Middle School.
He was nominated in the KAMC and Carpet Tech Celebrating Teachers Sweepstakes.
Use the video player to watch.
