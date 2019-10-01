Balloon art exhibit opens at Balloon Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit has taken over the Balloon Museum, just in time for Balloon Fiesta.

Hot air balloons and the museum are the inspiration behind the new exhibit called Rally! From Here to There. It features everything from photography to glass-blowing by 12 different artists.

“We’re super excited about the way the artists interpreted ballooning in this artwork and it does give people a different view about how ballooning is impactful to our community,” said Sherri Brueggemann, Public Art Program Manager.

The artwork will remain on display through December. The exhibit is included with admission.