Balloon Fiesta – Day 8 morning updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hot air balloons will take to the sky for the start of the last weekend of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as the green flag has been raised for the event’s eighth day on Saturday.

During the pilot briefing officials stated temperatures were near freezing in the early morning. Winds are coming from the north, however, the higher the altitude the warmer the temperatures.

Officials will continue to monitor winds as they are expected to be brisk later in the day. There is an opportunity for an Albuquerque Box although it will have slower winds.

Mass ascension will take place at 7 a.m. with the AIBF chainsaw carving exhibition to follow from 8 a.m. until noon. Saturday will mark the Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading event where Fiesta visitors can view collector’s pins from previous Fiestas.

The Music Fiesta will kick off at 1 p.m. and will feature three separate artist performances from Tylor Brandon and the Neon West Band, Cassadee Pope, and Justin Moore. Visitors will be able to take home unique wood carvings following the chainsaw carving auction also at 1 p.m.

The Night Magic Glow is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be followed by a performance by the Team Fastrax Sky Divers and Afterglow Fireworks.

Alert to all guests still trying to make it to #BalloonFiesta all parking lots at the Park are now full (7:10 am, 10/12). — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 12, 2019

