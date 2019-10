ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Due to strong winds, the yellow flag remains up at the field for Day 6 of Balloon Fiesta. Officials have announced balloons will inflate for a static display Thursday.

Balloon Fiesta Weather officials say Double Eagle has winds at 8 knots and the Albuquerque Sunport has wind speeds at 4 knots. However higher up and near the park, winds are a bit stronger.