ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is announcing the return of their “X Marks the Spot” program.

Alongside the Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the City of Albuquerque, the Fiesta will ask landowners to place a large X on their property during the event to signify that it’s okay for balloons to land there.

Participating landowners will be able to win one of nine large gift baskets. This is the second year of the program and has since expanded to include land in Rio Rancho.