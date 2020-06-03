East Lubbock Art House putting together art kits

LUBBOCK, Texas — Artist Danielle East hoists a bed skirt on hooks outside her residence at the Charles Adams Studio Project. As it blows in the wind, synthetic hair are sewn into the piece of fabric. On it reads ‘This is for the black girls in Lubbock who forget they are magic.’

“It kind of reflects the idea of black girl magic and how black girl magic is kind of like a continuum,” East said.

East is also behind the East Lubbock Art house, an arts organization dedicated to supporting artists of color in the East Lubbock community.

“Since COVID-19 happened it’s kind of like we have to work around ways to present people’s art work where people can still see it,” East said.

One of the ways she and her organization is doing so is by handing out art kits for students living in East Lubbock.

“We’re just kind of responding to everything that’s happening right and the current social climate we’re in right now,” East said. “We’ve seen a lot of kids outside of school who don’t have access to art supplies outside of school. So, we’re giving them that opportunity to make work.”

Students between the ages of 6 and 13 can receive a kit for free.

East said she participated in Black Out Tuesday, led by music executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, now going viral on social media. Most of the posts contain black boxes in an effort to take a pause and reflect on what’s taking place in society following the death of George Floyd.

“I think it’s really great they’re doing something and they’re participating,” East said.

Some of the organizations participating in blackout Tuesday within the Lubbock community include Texas tech, Local Lubbock and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, asking folks for recommendations and providing other resources.

“I think it’s really important because I feel like a lot of people are really concerned about what different businesses are doing and how they’re responding to George Floyd’s death,” East said.

East said they are planning to participate in a Juneteenth pop-up event this year. For more information, visit their Facebook page.