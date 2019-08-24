Hub City Comic Con celebrates 5th year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hub City Comic Convention held its 5th annual event at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The convention is three days long, beginning on Friday, Aug. 23 and running until Sunday, Aug. 25, with events taking place nearly every hour.

Some of the events include floor exhibits and Fortnite tournaments, along with costume contests and games.

Josh Wilson, director of the convention, said he is inviting all to come out.

“Here we are on Saturday, things are just kicking off. It is not too late to come. We still have loads of programming to do,” Wilson said.

He said since the first year, the event has transformed.

“We’ve been so amazed by the audience response and every year it gets a little bit bigger and better,” Wilson said. “Every year we are so blown away with all of the costumes and all of the cosplay.”

Audrina Monte is one of the cosplayers. She said she dressed up as Kirishima Eijiro from My Hero Academia.

“I think it’s like a way to interact to yourself and show who you really are and have more fun,” Monte said.

For a schedule of the events and ticket information, visit the Hub City Comic Convention website.