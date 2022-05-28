The following is a press release from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Vietnam War was one of the most gruesome wars in the history of the world; from Agent Orange to unconventional warfare, from hostile Vietnamese jungles to an unwelcome greeting back home, the Vietnam War story must continue to be told.

Vietnam Veteran Marines from 1st Platoon, 3rd Battalions, 7th Marines, 3rd Marine Division are scheduled to unite in Lubbock during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend to remember the sacrifice of their brothers who didn’t return. For several years, these Marines have been meeting throughout the country in order to share stories with their families and the community. Lubbock is set to host these Marines as it’s done in two previous reunions.

When asked why the planning committee selected Lubbock as the location for their reunion, the coordinators stated that Lubbock is the most welcoming city; it honors the sacrifice of Veterans through their actions rather than their words. Lubbock is the home to the Lubbock War Memorial which is the second largest war memorial, second only to the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. Lubbock is home to Texas Tech’s Vietnam War Archives which is the largest in the world. Lubbock recently erected the Monument of Courage which honors the sacrifice of the region’s 12 Medal of Honor recipients, Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star Families; families who have lost their loved one to freedom’s cause.

While a few Marines live in Lubbock, the remaining Marines and family are scheduled to travel here from across the United States from 27 May to 2 June 2022. The reunion will include a reception at MCM Elegante Hotel, Memorial Day observance at Resthaven and a visit to Silent Wings, where the Vietnam Veterans said goodbye to their families on their way to Vietnam.

(Press release from VFW Post 2466)

For more information please contact Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Commander Benny Guerrero vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com.