The following is a press release from Resthaven Funeral Home:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will be hosting a Memorial Day service in the cemetery on Monday May 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Resthaven’s Memorial Day celebration is supported in part by the Lubbock VFW Post #2466, American Legion, Winged Commandos, Marine Corp League, Lubbock High School N.J.R.O.T.C., and Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Resthaven invites the public to come by the cemetery at 5740 W. 19th St. in Lubbock Texas for the ceremony at 10:00 AM. The event will include participation by VFW Post #2466, American Legion, Winged Commandos, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Lubbock Sheriff Department Honor Guard, Lubbock Police Honor Guard, and keynote speaker, former Marine Platoon Commander and FBI Special Agent, Lawrence Wilson. Resthaven’s ceremony will also be livestreamed on Facebook @ResthavenLubbock.

(Press release from Resthaven Funeral Home)