Community Spotlight: Lubbock Dream Center in need of volunteers, donations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Many folk rely on the Lubbock Dream Center for food, clothes, or just someone to go to during the hard times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been reaching out for their services, but the number of volunteers and donations are decreasing.

“We’re actually seeing double what we were seeing before the pandemic,” Outreach Coordinator David Vasquez says. “I know a lot of people in this neighborhood were losing their jobs, so we definitely have seen an increase.

The food pantry service has always been high in demand, but it’s seen a big uptick during the pandemic. Even though COVID-19 has changed operations, Vasquez says they’re still not letting people in the building, but they’re still ready to serve. In order to serve, though, they need more donations. That includes food items, clothes, or even your time. Many volunteer groups have not been able to volunteer because of the pandemic, so donating a few hours of your time each weekend packing food bags could make a difference.

