Community Spotlight: Volunteers needed at Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Meals on Wheels has been in Lubbock since 1971. Over the years, the program has worked to serve hot, nutritious meals to residents of Lubbock County who might not have food or ingredients readily available.

In 2019, a grant allowed Meals on Wheels to open a program in Wolfforth. They’re continuing that work in 2020 thanks to more funds, but as people head back to work and school, they need more volunteers to continue their mission.

“People who volunteer in the summer are going to have to go back to work or school,” Assistant Director Mary Gurlach said. “People who have been working from home are going to go back to the office and stop volunteering so we need more people to help deliver.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Meals on Wheels has made adjustments. For a while, volunteers drove through the garage to pick up coolers then make their deliveries. Now, Gurlach says they’re easing back into their normal operations.

She says volunteering is rewarding and not a big time commitment. You can pick which days work best for you. To find out more about being a volunteer, click here.

The Wolfforth program is currently serving 18 clients, and they have room for seven more. To be eligible, a client is: Unable to prepare a balanced meal for themselves, cannot leave their home without assistance, and typically have no one there for their lunch hour. To learn more about their services, click here.