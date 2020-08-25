Community Spotlight: YWCA helps students avoid summer slump during pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – The YWCA has had a busy summer helping students, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff has been working to help them succeed in online classes as well as avoid the ‘summer slump’ which has been longer than usual since the start of the pandemic.

When community centers were allowed to re-open, YWCA Executive Director Glenda Mathis says they transitioned to learning circles for their summer program. Each circle was a group of 6 to 8 students and some teachers.

“We really had three primary areas of focus,” Mathis said. “One was reading, math, and kids need a physical outlet. So, we said every child in our program should be able to swim across that pool.”

Summer Camp Director Brittnee Roles says the goal of the learning circles was to prepare the kids to go from distance learning to the classroom without missing a beat. She also says they wanted to have some fun in between. Every student graduated, something Roles says she’s proud of.

“We’ve reached our goal,” Roles said. “We’re going to celebrate our scores increasing for reading. We’re going to celebrate majority of them passing their swim test; and, if they didn’t pass their swim test, we’re going to celebrate that they completed twelve sessions of swim lessons and they didn’t give up.”

Mathis says the learning circles were so successful, they’re planning to make them a part of their after school program. The YWCA also has scholarship dollars available thanks to the CARES Act. You can click here to find out how the YWCA can help your child.