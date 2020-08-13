A tour of Georgetown’s Inner Space Cavern, where visitors escape the heat underground

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — What better way to escape these days of triple-digit heat than to go underground? Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown allows visitors to cool off and explore the wonders of nature that lie under the Texas hill country – all while social distancing. Ryan Arnold has been giving tours there for seven years now.

“You get to see nature as it was intended to be seen – untouched, for the most part, other than a concrete path,” Arnold said. “It’s awesome to come down and see what nature has created on its own.”

Arnold loves to explain the history, the geology and cave conservation to the countless guests, many from all over the world.

“It’s very rewarding when I can see by their faces they are really impressed,” he said. “They’ve maybe never seen anything like this. They are amazed and I get to share that with them.”

But his favorite part of the tour may not be what you’d expect.

“My favorite parts of the tour are when I make dad jokes and people laugh at it,” he shared.

Inner Space Caverns in Georgetown, Texas (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

His favorite room on the tour is the “lake of the moon,” a beautiful series of pools glistening in a lunar-like landscape.

“Seeing all the crystal-clear water and getting to see the way people react to it is really awesome,” Arnold said.

Not only are there beautiful rock formations to behold, but visitors can catch a glimpse of some baby mammoth teeth and other fossil remains of the great prehistoric beasts that once roamed central Texas.

Though he’s been leading tours here for seven years, there’s always something new each time he takes the plunge. The sense of wonder never entirely goes away.

“Every time when you come in, if you keep an eye out, there’s always something new, there’s a little bit of ‘Oh, wow Look at that!’ every time you come in,” Arnold said.

Inner Space Cavern is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

People will be required to wear a mask both in the Gift Shop and in the cavern. Tour groups will be smaller in size as well, which will further help with social distancing. More information is available on its website.