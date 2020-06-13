Destination Texas: South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – The first stop in the Rio Grande Valley for Destination Texas is South Padre Island.

The white beaches and tranquil ocean waters attract birds, sea turtles, and families from all over the world. “The clear water here the clean beach, one of the cleanest beaches in Texas we think,” said Frank Pace.

Pace travels to the island twice a year to get away and spend time with his family.

“We fly kites every time. We bought new kites.”

South Padre Island spans from south of Texas into the Gulf of Mexico, making it not just a beach destination, but a fisher’s paradise.

“Coming out and doing something as a family. Like, actually being together and talking and just being quite together it’s fun it’s pretty fun,” said Alma-Mia Silva, a local who takes her family to fish regularly.

The main attraction on the island is the beach and the relaxation that it offers.

“Serenity, it’s just wonderful,” said visitors Isaac and Alicia Valadez.

Be sure to remember your sunscreen if you head to the island because there isn’t much shade unless you bring along your own tent or umbrella.