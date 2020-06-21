Destination Texas: The Big Texan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — They say everything is bigger in Texas and a world-renowned restaurant in the panhandle proves just that. If you’re driving through, it’s hard to miss The Big Texan.

Bobby Lee is the second-generation owner of the steak house and brewery that sits right off I-40.



“You come through the Texas Panhandle, we ride horses to work, we all eat big steaks, and we all have ranches,” Bobby Lee explained. “We’re seeing second and third and fourth generations of family come through, we’re seeing grandparents bringing their grandkids. For 60 years of being here, we have a responsibility to the traveling public.”

Over those years, Bobby Lee has expanded The Big Texan into something even… Bigger.

“You got your accommodations with The Big Texan Hotel and it’s an Old Western Styled-hotel and it has a Texas-shaped swimming pool. We have a shooting gallery for the kids, we have a full bar and we have the world’s best beer because we brew it here at The Big Texan,” Bobby Lee explained.



“You can’t come to The Big Texan without trying their big 72 oz. steak. The world-famous dish has attracted people from all over.

“We’re from California, we searched [the steak] up and it’s a big thing you have to eat and we just wanted to come here and see it,” one customer who traveled from California explained.

A dinner for a family of four will cost you around $100. For a full menu, click here.

Watch the video below to hear Bobby Lee explain the history behind the 72-oz steak.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)