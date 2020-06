LUBBOCK, Texas — Home to six award-winning wineries, Lubbock has become a destination spot for wine lovers, where they can see the grape go all the way to the glass.

Head winemaker at English Newsom Cellars, David Mueller, said the South Plains grows 90 percent of the state’s grapes.

“There’s probably close to four or five-thousand acres planted out here,” Mueller said. “And that number is usually increasing.”

