LUBBOCK, Texas — Pablo Reyes, 30, who was connected to the 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide of Lubbock mother Sandy Cervantes, was sentenced to prison for robbing and shooting Michael McCoy in 2019. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

LPD previously stated, “Officers were advised McCoy was stopped at a light at University Avenue and 50th Street when two armed Hispanic males got into his pickup truck and forced him to drive to an ATM in the 1300 block of 50th. Once there, McCoy attempted to run away. Shots were fired and McCoy was struck. The suspects then left the area in the victim’s pickup truck.”

In the other robbery connected to Cervantes, Court records stated officers were called for a robbery at Lucky Mart in the 1500 block of 34th Street on June 20. Court records said the victim of the robbery, David Rodriguez, was trying to fix his car after meeting with Cervantes. Rodriguez told authorities two suspects, later identified as Reyes and Brandon Jay Cruz, 35, approached him with a gun. According to court records, the two robbed Rodriguez, tied him up and forced him into the trunk of his car. Investigators later determined Cervantes was kidnapped and killed. Cruz pleaded guilty to Capital Murder in September and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reyes will receive 1,648 days of credit for time spent behind bars. He will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Note: Court documents spelled Reyes’s first name as “Pablo” while jail records spelled it as “Paublo.”