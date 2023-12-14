LUBBOCK, Texas — Teachers and school employees aren’t known to make an enormous amount of money throughout the United States. How does the South Plains stack up on the list?

Texas ranks number 28 in the nation for average teacher salary, according to a study from the National Education Association. The average teacher salary in Texas is $58,887 while the average starting teacher salary is $45,493 and 14 in the nation.

According to the Lubbock ISD website, teachers can make anywhere from $70 a day to $144 a day. A teacher with a bachelor’s degree or above can make $82.50 per day with a long-term rate of $92.50 and a Monday and Friday additional of $10. A non-degreed employee with a minimum of 60 college hours can make $72 per day with a long-term rate of $82 and a Monday and Friday additional $10.

A clerical employee with LISD with a high school diploma can make $70 a day with a long-term rate of $80 and a Monday and Friday $10 additional. Substitute nurses can make $134 per day with a long-term rate of $144 and a Monday and Friday additional $10.

The hiring salary range for teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors at Frenship ISD during the 2023-24 school year ranges from $46,500 for staff with no previous experience to $65,325 for employees with more than 30 years of experience, according to the FISD website. Returning teachers will receive an increase of $1,600 while employees with master’s degrees will receive $500 more.

Salaries at Frenship are determined annually and salary advancement is not guaranteed, according to FISD. Employees can earn $300 to $1,000 depending on their years of experience.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD employees can make anywhere from $44,500 to $59,600, depending on years of experience, according to the LCISD website. Employees with master’s degrees can make $1,200 more. Employees can make an additional $100 to $1,000 with each additional year of experience. LCISD retired employees can make $6,500 per class, said the website.

Employees with Levelland ISD during the 2023-24 school year can make $44,500 with no experience while staff with more than 25 years of experience can make $60,700, according to the website. Returning teachers and librarians will receive an increase of $1,600. The 2023-24 salaries are an increase from the 2022-23 salaries which started at $42,500 with no experience and $57,100 with 20 years of experience with an increase of $1,500 for returning teachers.

To compare the South Plains school districts with other cities across the United States, here are some statistics from a Money Geek study.

In the United States, the metro area with the highest teacher salary is the McAllen, Edinburg and Mission, Texas area with an average annual salary of $73,153 and an adjusted take-home pay of $68,271. The lowest teacher salary is in Honolulu, Hawaii with an average annual salary of $58,094 with a take-home pay of $22,677.

To view the full study, click here.