LUBBOCK, Texas – The EverythingLubbock.com newsroom projects that a proposed $200 million road bond will pass. The ballot issue, which includes funding to widen, expand, or repave 22 miles of streets and roads in Lubbock, was ahead in the results of early voting.

The early vote was 68 percent to 32 percent (29,794 to 13,920) with final results expected later Tuesday night.

It comes one year after voter rejected a street bond which included Broadway. The current bond left Broadway alone.

Some of the major street segments included in the bond

Map of the streets included in the bond

If passed, the bond will increase the property tax rate by a maximum of 2.6 cents per $100 valuation. That amounts to $16 per year for the average Lubbock homeowner.

CLICK HERE for election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County.