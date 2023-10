LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting for Lubbock County by personal appearance for the November 7 election will begin on Monday, October 23 and run through Friday, November 3.

The following are in-person polling locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County. The information comes from votelubbock.org.

Main Early Voting Polling Place

1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401, Public Room

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets

All locations listed below:

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

United – 2630 Parkway Drive, Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)

United – 2703 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Avenue., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

United – 11310 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)

Amigos – 112 N University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th Street, Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Other Branch Polling Places

Abernathy City Hall

811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311, Community Room

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Casey Administration Building

501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Idalou Community Center

202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

New Deal Community Clubhouse

309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Roosevelt ISD Arena

1301 CR 3300, Lubbock, TX 79403

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Shallowater Community Center

900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Slaton Community Clubhouse

750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center

3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Monday, October 23 – Friday, November 3, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

EXCEPT: Sunday, October 29: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

CLOSED: November 2 after 3:00 p.m.