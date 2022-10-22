LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting by personal appearance for the November 8, 2022, General and Special Election runs from Monday, October 24 through Friday, November 4.

One thing will be different about voting in this election locally. The voting machines must physically print a copy of the ballot and voters will be asked to take the printout from the voting booth to a ballot scanner. Click here for a complete description and a video demonstration of the new machines.

The following are in-person polling locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County. The information comes from votelubbock.org.

Main Early Voting Polling Place

Lubbock County Elections Office

1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401, Public Room

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

United Supermarkets

All Locations listed below:

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

United – 2630 Parkway Dr., Lubbock, TX 79403 (Parkway & Beech Ave)

United – 401 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Slide)

United – 6313 4th St., Lubbock, TX 79416 (4th & Milwaukee)

United – 1701 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79412 (50th & Avenue Q)

United – 2703 82nd St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (82nd & Boston Ave)

United – 8010 Frankford Ave., Lubbock, TX 79424 (82nd & Frankford)

United – 12815 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX 79423 (130th & Indiana)

United – 11310 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79424 (114th & Slide)

Amigos – 112 N University Ave., Lubbock, TX 79415 (University & Auburn)

Market Street – 4425 19th St., Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker)

Market Street – 3405 50th St., Lubbock, TX 79413 (50th & Indiana)

Market Street – 4205 98th St., Lubbock, TX 79423 (98th & Quaker)

Other Branch Polling Places

Abernathy City Hall

811 Avenue D, Abernathy, TX 79311, Community Room

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Casey Administration Building

501 7th Street, Wolfforth, TX 79382

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Citizens Tower

1314 Avenue K (1st Floor) Lubbock, TX 79401

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

CLOSED Saturday and Sunday

Idalou Community Center

202 W. 7th Street, Idalou, TX 79329

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

New Deal Community Clubhouse

309 S. Monroe Avenue, New Deal, TX 79350

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse

1408 CR 3300, (Roosevelt) Lubbock, TX 79403

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Shallowater Community Center

900 Avenue H, Shallowater, TX 79363

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Slaton Community Clubhouse

750 W Garza St, Slaton, TX 79364

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center

3219 Main Street, Lubbock, TX 79409

Monday, October 24 – Friday, November 4, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

EXCEPT Sunday, October 30: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

CLOSED Saturday, October 29