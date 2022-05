LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting results came in for Tuesday’s runoff elections for the Republican and Democratic primaries, including two local races.

According to early results, Carl Tepper was ahead of David Glasheen by 2,929 votes to 1,983 votes in the runoff for Texas State Representative for District 84.

In another local race, Tom Brummett led Bob Nebb 5,881 votes to 3,913 votes in the runoff race for Judge of Lubbock County Court at Law No 2.

Find the full results below: