Live streaming election coverage from ABC News

LUBBOCK, Texas — Use the video player below to watch live national coverage from ABC News on Election Night. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player. We are also watching local results on election night.

We will also live streaming coverage from NewsNation during Election Night on the KLBK Facebook page.

