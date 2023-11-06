LUBBOCK, Texas — Election Day for Texas is set for Tuesday, November 7, and EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of voting locations. Polls for general and special elections will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The location marked “***” has American Sign Language Interpreters available. The following information was provided by votelubbock.org.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Texas citizens have the ability to vote at any one of these voting locations.
See the full list of voting locations below:
Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room)
Bacon Heights Baptist Church– 5110 54th Street (Common Rooms)
Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 North Frankford Avenue (Fellowship Hall)
Broadway Chruch of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
*** Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd Street (Mall Area) Lubbock, 79424
Casey Administration Building – 501 7th Street (Room No. 104) Wolfforth, 79382
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th Street (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall) Lubbock, 79416
Cavazos Middle School – 210 North University Avenue (Gym), Lubbock, 79415
Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Avenue (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
Church on the Rock– 10503 Slide Road (Cafe Area), Lubbock, 79424
Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th Street (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Avenue (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th Street (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th Street (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd Street (Library), Lubbock, 79424
Hodges Community Center– 4011 University Avenue (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
Idalou Community Center – 202 West 7th Street, Idalou, 79329
Lubbock Cooper Middle School – 16310 TX- 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423
Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th Street (Breezeway), Lubbock
Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415
Matthews Academy High School – 417 N Akron Avenue (Gym), Lubbock, 794715
Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 South Monroe Avenue, New Deal, 79350
Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th Street, (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock, 79403
Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 West Garza Street ( Community Room) Slaton, 79364
South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Avenue (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
Sunset Church of Christ -3625 34th Street (Powerhouse), Lubbock, 79410
Sutherland Homebase – 3701 50th Street (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue (Library) – Lubbock, 79416
Texas Tech Student Union Building – 15th Street and Akron Avenue
YWCA – 6501 University Avenue (Frontroom) Lubbock, 79413