LUBBOCK, Texas — Election Day for Texas is set for Tuesday, November 7, and EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of voting locations. Polls for general and special elections will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The location marked “***” has American Sign Language Interpreters available. The following information was provided by votelubbock.org.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Texas citizens have the ability to vote at any one of these voting locations.

See the full list of voting locations below:

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room)

Bacon Heights Baptist Church– 5110 54th Street (Common Rooms)

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 North Frankford Avenue (Fellowship Hall)

Broadway Chruch of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401

*** Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd Street (Mall Area) Lubbock, 79424

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th Street (Room No. 104) Wolfforth, 79382

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th Street (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall) Lubbock, 79416

Cavazos Middle School – 210 North University Avenue (Gym), Lubbock, 79415

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Avenue (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424

Church on the Rock– 10503 Slide Road (Cafe Area), Lubbock, 79424

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th Street (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Avenue (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th Street (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th Street (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd Street (Library), Lubbock, 79424

Hodges Community Center– 4011 University Avenue (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413

Idalou Community Center – 202 West 7th Street, Idalou, 79329

Lubbock Cooper Middle School – 16310 TX- 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th Street (Breezeway), Lubbock

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403

Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415

Matthews Academy High School – 417 N Akron Avenue (Gym), Lubbock, 794715

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 South Monroe Avenue, New Deal, 79350

Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th Street, (Gym), Lubbock, 79413

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock, 79403

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79410

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363

Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 West Garza Street ( Community Room) Slaton, 79364

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Avenue (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424

Sunset Church of Christ -3625 34th Street (Powerhouse), Lubbock, 79410

Sutherland Homebase – 3701 50th Street (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue (Library) – Lubbock, 79416

Texas Tech Student Union Building – 15th Street and Akron Avenue

YWCA – 6501 University Avenue (Frontroom) Lubbock, 79413