LUBBOCK, Texas — Election Day for Texas is set for Tuesday, November 7, and EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of voting locations. Polls for general and special elections will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The location marked “***” has American Sign Language Interpreters available. The following information was provided by votelubbock.org.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

  • Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Texas citizens have the ability to vote at any one of these voting locations.

See the full list of voting locations below:

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room)

Bacon Heights Baptist Church– 5110 54th Street (Common Rooms)

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 North Frankford Avenue (Fellowship Hall)

Broadway Chruch of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401

*** Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd Street (Mall Area) Lubbock, 79424

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th Street (Room No. 104) Wolfforth, 79382

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th Street (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall) Lubbock, 79416

Cavazos Middle School – 210 North University Avenue (Gym), Lubbock, 79415

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Avenue (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424

Church on the Rock– 10503 Slide Road (Cafe Area), Lubbock, 79424

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th Street (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Avenue (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th Street (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th Street (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd Street (Library), Lubbock, 79424

Hodges Community Center– 4011 University Avenue (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413

Idalou Community Center – 202 West 7th Street, Idalou, 79329

Lubbock Cooper Middle School – 16310 TX- 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th Street (Breezeway), Lubbock

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403

Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415

Matthews Academy High School – 417 N Akron Avenue (Gym), Lubbock, 794715

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 South Monroe Avenue, New Deal, 79350

Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th Street, (Gym), Lubbock, 79413

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock, 79403

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79410

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363

Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 West Garza Street ( Community Room) Slaton, 79364

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Avenue (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424

Sunset Church of Christ -3625 34th Street (Powerhouse), Lubbock, 79410

Sutherland Homebase – 3701 50th Street (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue (Library) – Lubbock, 79416

Texas Tech Student Union Building – 15th Street and Akron Avenue

YWCA – 6501 University Avenue (Frontroom) Lubbock, 79413