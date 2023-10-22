LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are sample ballot propositions in the November 7, 2023, Constitutional Amendment and Special Elections in Lubbock and Lubbock County.

To get your specific sample ballot visit votelubbock.org and start with the voter eligibility check.

State of Texas Propositions

State of Texas, Proposition 1

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.”

State of Texas, Proposition 2

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

State of Texas, Proposition 3

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

State of Texas, Proposition 4

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

State of Texas, Proposition 5

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

State of Texas, Proposition 6

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

State of Texas, Proposition 7

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

State of Texas, Proposition 8

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

State of Texas, Proposition 9

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-ofliving adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

State of Texas, Proposition 10

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

State of Texas, Proposition 11

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

State of Texas, Proposition 12

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

State of Texas, Proposition 13

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

State of Texas, Proposition 14

Vote For or Against.

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

Lubbock County Proposition

Lubbock County Proposition A

“The issuance of $35,485,000 of Lubbock County Texas, general obligation bonds for a new county Medical Examiner’s office and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”