LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are sample ballot races and a proposition in the November 8, 2022, General and Special Elections in Lubbock and Lubbock County.

This list is generalized for the entire county — meaning some of the items might not appear on your specific ballot. For example, if you do not live inside the City of Lubbock, you will not see the bonds for street improvements.

To get your specific sample ballot visit votelubbock.org and start with the voter eligibility check.

One thing will be different about voting in this election locally. The voting machines must physically print a copy of the ballot and voters will be asked to take the printout from the voting booth to a ballot scanner. Click here for a complete description and a video demonstration of the new machines.

United States Representative, District 19

Vote for none or one.

Jodey C. Arrington REP

Nathan Lewis IND

Governor

Vote for none or one.

Greg Abbott REP

Beto O’Rourke DEM

Mark Tippetts LIB

Delilah Barrios GRN

Write-in

Lieutenant Governor

Vote for none or one.

Dan Patrick REP

Mike Collier DEM

Shanna Steele LIB

Attorney General

Vote for none or one.

Ken Paxton REP

Rochelle Mercedes Garza DEM

Mark Ash LIB

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Vote for none or one.

Glenn Hegar REP

Janet T. Dudding DEM

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza LIB

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for none or one.

Dawn Buckingham REP

Jay Kleberg DEM

Alfred Molison, Jr. GRN

Write-in

Commissioner of Agriculture

Vote for none or one.

Sid Miller REP

Susan Hays DEM

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for none or one.

Wayne Christian REP

Luke Warford DEM

Jaime Andres Diez LIB

Hunter Wayne Crow GRN

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Vote for none or one.

Debra Lehrmann REP

Erin A. Nowell DEM

Thomas Edward Oxford LIB

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Vote for none or one.

Rebeca Huddle REP

Amanda Reichek DEM

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Vote for none or one.

Evan Young REP

Julia Maldonado DEM

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Vote for none or one.

Scott Walker REP

Dana Huffman DEM

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Vote for none or one.

Jesse F. McClure, III REP

Robert Johnson DEM

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Vote for none or one.

Jason Corley REP

Juan Gatica DEM

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Vote for none or one.

Frank Gutierrez REP

Aurora Chaides-Hernandez DEM

High Plains Underground Water Conservation District #1

HPWD Director, Precinct 1

Vote for none or one.

Brandon Patschke

Dustin Eggleston

Buffalo Springs Lake, Administered by Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1

LCWCID Director, Precinct 1

Vote for none or one.

Doug Parsley

Ray Short

Lorelei Shafer

Brad Swenson

LCWCID Director, Precinct 4

Vote for none or one.

Coltin Clark Foster

Phillip Powers

Nicole Adams

Brandon Kidd

LCWCID Director, At-Large

Vote for none or one.

Janette Barcenas

Mike Temple, Jr.

Joel Prock

Michael Shobe

City of Lubbock Special Election, Proposition A

Vote For or Against.

The issuance of $200,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements, and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected”

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2 Mary Lou Keel – REP

Member, State Board of Education, District 15 Aaron Kinsey – REP

State Senator, District 28 Charles Perry – REP

State Representative, District 83 Dustin Burrows – REP

State Representative, District 84 Carl Tepper – REP

Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Unexpired Term Alex Yarbrough – REP

Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4 Larry Doss – REP

District Judge, 72nd Judicial District, Unexpired Term John Grace – REP

District Judge, 137th Judicial District John (Trey) McClendon – REP

District Judge, 237th Judicial District Les Hatch – REP

District Judge, 364th Judicial District Billy Eichman – REP

Criminal District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek – REP

County Judge Curtis Parrish – REP

Judge, County Court at Law #1 Mark Hocker – REP

Judge, County Court at Law #2 Tom Brummett – REP

Judge, County Court at Law #3 Ben Webb – REP

District Clerk Sara Smith – REP

County Clerk Kelly J. Pinion – REP

County Treasurer Chris Winn – REP

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 Jordan Rackler – REP

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Jim Hansen – REP

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Susan Rowley – REP

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 Lance Cansino – REP

Did we miss a ballot item? Please email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com to let us know.