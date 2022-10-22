LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are sample ballot races and a proposition in the November 8, 2022, General and Special Elections in Lubbock and Lubbock County.
This list is generalized for the entire county — meaning some of the items might not appear on your specific ballot. For example, if you do not live inside the City of Lubbock, you will not see the bonds for street improvements.
To get your specific sample ballot visit votelubbock.org and start with the voter eligibility check.
One thing will be different about voting in this election locally. The voting machines must physically print a copy of the ballot and voters will be asked to take the printout from the voting booth to a ballot scanner. Click here for a complete description and a video demonstration of the new machines.
United States Representative, District 19
Vote for none or one.
Jodey C. Arrington REP
Nathan Lewis IND
Governor
Vote for none or one.
Greg Abbott REP
Beto O’Rourke DEM
Mark Tippetts LIB
Delilah Barrios GRN
Write-in
Lieutenant Governor
Vote for none or one.
Dan Patrick REP
Mike Collier DEM
Shanna Steele LIB
Attorney General
Vote for none or one.
Ken Paxton REP
Rochelle Mercedes Garza DEM
Mark Ash LIB
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Vote for none or one.
Glenn Hegar REP
Janet T. Dudding DEM
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza LIB
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for none or one.
Dawn Buckingham REP
Jay Kleberg DEM
Alfred Molison, Jr. GRN
Write-in
Commissioner of Agriculture
Vote for none or one.
Sid Miller REP
Susan Hays DEM
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for none or one.
Wayne Christian REP
Luke Warford DEM
Jaime Andres Diez LIB
Hunter Wayne Crow GRN
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Vote for none or one.
Debra Lehrmann REP
Erin A. Nowell DEM
Thomas Edward Oxford LIB
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Vote for none or one.
Rebeca Huddle REP
Amanda Reichek DEM
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Vote for none or one.
Evan Young REP
Julia Maldonado DEM
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Vote for none or one.
Scott Walker REP
Dana Huffman DEM
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Vote for none or one.
Jesse F. McClure, III REP
Robert Johnson DEM
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Vote for none or one.
Jason Corley REP
Juan Gatica DEM
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Vote for none or one.
Frank Gutierrez REP
Aurora Chaides-Hernandez DEM
High Plains Underground Water Conservation District #1
HPWD Director, Precinct 1
Vote for none or one.
Brandon Patschke
Dustin Eggleston
Buffalo Springs Lake, Administered by Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1
LCWCID Director, Precinct 1
Vote for none or one.
Doug Parsley
Ray Short
Lorelei Shafer
Brad Swenson
LCWCID Director, Precinct 4
Vote for none or one.
Coltin Clark Foster
Phillip Powers
Nicole Adams
Brandon Kidd
LCWCID Director, At-Large
Vote for none or one.
Janette Barcenas
Mike Temple, Jr.
Joel Prock
Michael Shobe
City of Lubbock Special Election, Proposition A
Vote For or Against.
The issuance of $200,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements, and the imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected”
- Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2 Mary Lou Keel – REP
- Member, State Board of Education, District 15 Aaron Kinsey – REP
- State Senator, District 28 Charles Perry – REP
- State Representative, District 83 Dustin Burrows – REP
- State Representative, District 84 Carl Tepper – REP
- Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Unexpired Term Alex Yarbrough – REP
- Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4 Larry Doss – REP
- District Judge, 72nd Judicial District, Unexpired Term John Grace – REP
- District Judge, 137th Judicial District John (Trey) McClendon – REP
- District Judge, 237th Judicial District Les Hatch – REP
- District Judge, 364th Judicial District Billy Eichman – REP
- Criminal District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek – REP
- County Judge Curtis Parrish – REP
- Judge, County Court at Law #1 Mark Hocker – REP
- Judge, County Court at Law #2 Tom Brummett – REP
- Judge, County Court at Law #3 Ben Webb – REP
- District Clerk Sara Smith – REP
- County Clerk Kelly J. Pinion – REP
- County Treasurer Chris Winn – REP
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4 Jordan Rackler – REP
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Jim Hansen – REP
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Susan Rowley – REP
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 Lance Cansino – REP
Did we miss a ballot item? Please email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com to let us know.