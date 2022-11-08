AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrat Janet Dudding is challenging incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar in a race to be Texas’ next top accountant.

Texas comptroller, also known as the state’s chief financial officer, is tasked with appropriating, managing and reporting Texas’ multi-billion dollar budget. The agency monitors the economy and communicates with the state legislature in planning the budget.

The comptroller does not have the power to decide how Texas spends its money but can make recommendations to the legislature.

Both candidates have addressed important issues to Texas voters — property taxes, broadband expansion, and the legalization of marijuana.

Hegar is seeking a third term. Dudding is a certified public accountant from Bryan-College Station who is touting her experience as a governmental accountant.