LUBBOCK, Texas — Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

One thing will be different about voting in this election locally. The voting machines must physically print a copy of the ballot and voters will be asked to take the printout from the voting booth to a ballot scanner. Click here for a complete description and a video demonstration of the new machines.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Two locations marked by +++ have American Sign Language interpreters available. The following comes from information provided by votelubbock.org.

  • Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311
  • Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414
  • Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416
  • Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
  • Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411+++
  • Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424+++
  • Carmona-Harrison Elementary – 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Fitness Room), Lubbock, 79415
  • Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382
  • Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416
  • Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415
  • Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
  • Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424
  • Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40thSt (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
  • Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
  • First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
  • Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
  • Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424
  • Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
  • Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329
  • Lubbock – Cooper Middle School –16310 Loop 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423
  • Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
  • Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
  • Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415
  • Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
  • New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350
  • Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
  • Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr(Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
  • Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
  • Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 CR 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock, 79403
  • Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
  • Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
  • Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W Garza St, Slaton, 79364
  • South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
  • Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34thSt, Lubbock, 79410
  • Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50thSt (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
  • Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416
  • Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th street and Akron Avenue –Student Union Building, Lubbock, 79409

MORE COVERAGE: Your Local Election Headquarters

Be sure to check out our home page on election night for stories and election results.