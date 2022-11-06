LUBBOCK, Texas — Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

One thing will be different about voting in this election locally. The voting machines must physically print a copy of the ballot and voters will be asked to take the printout from the voting booth to a ballot scanner. Click here for a complete description and a video demonstration of the new machines.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Two locations marked by +++ have American Sign Language interpreters available. The following comes from information provided by votelubbock.org.

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311

– 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311 Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414

– 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414 Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416

– 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416 Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401

– 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401 Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411 +++

– 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411 Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424 +++

– 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424 Carmona-Harrison Elementary – 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Fitness Room), Lubbock, 79415

– 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Fitness Room), Lubbock, 79415 Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382

– 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382 Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416

– 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416 Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415

– 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415 Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424

– 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424 Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424

– 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424 Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40thSt (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404

– 213 40thSt (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404 Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407

– 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407 First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423

– 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423 Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407

– 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407 Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424

– 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424 Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413

– 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413 Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329

– 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329 Lubbock – Cooper Middle School –16310 Loop 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423

–16310 Loop 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423 Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

– 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423 Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403

– 2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403 Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415

– 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415 Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424

– 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424 New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350

– 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350 Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413

– 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413 Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr(Community Room), Lubbock, 79403

– 1836 Parkway Dr(Community Room), Lubbock, 79403 Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

– 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423 Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 CR 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock, 79403

– 1301 CR 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock, 79403 Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410

– 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410 Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363

– 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363 Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W Garza St, Slaton, 79364

– 750 W Garza St, Slaton, 79364 South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424

– 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424 Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34thSt, Lubbock, 79410

– 3625 34thSt, Lubbock, 79410 Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50thSt (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413

– 3701 50thSt (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413 Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416

– 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416 Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th street and Akron Avenue –Student Union Building, Lubbock, 79409

MORE COVERAGE: Your Local Election Headquarters

Be sure to check out our home page on election night for stories and election results.