LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock County:

The 2022 High Noon Concert Series is generously presented by Lubbock County. The High Noon Concerts are an outdoor event that has performances by the best local talent around! We will also have various food trucks on site during the concerts.

Concerts are every Wednesday from June to August from 12:00 pm (noon) to 1:00 pm at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo!

This is a FREE concert for everyone. We will now have two $50.00 cash prize drawings during each concert. (Limit 1 ticket person and you must be present to win!)

A BIG THANKS to our Vendors, Performers, and Visit Lubbock for the fans provided!

FOOD TRUCKS: Chilly Lily’s Grub Gauntlet Mi Kocina J&D Bar-B-Q Llano Cubano

PERFORMERS: Mark Gillham June 1st Robert Lopez June 8th Jenni Dale Lord June 15th Gary Nix June 22th Amber Pennington June 29th Jordan Kirk July 6th Sheena Fadeyi July 13th Mariachi Mi Tierra July 20th Dustin & Kristi Garrett July 27th John Sprott August 3rd Caldwell Kids August 10th

