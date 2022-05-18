LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)The following is a press release from Lubbock County:

The 2022 High Noon Concert Series is generously presented by Lubbock County. The High Noon Concerts are an outdoor event that has performances by the best local talent around! We will also have various food trucks on site during the concerts.

Concerts are every Wednesday from June to August from 12:00 pm (noon) to 1:00 pm at the Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo!

This is a FREE concert for everyone. We will now have two $50.00 cash prize drawings during each concert. (Limit 1 ticket person and you must be present to win!)

A BIG THANKS to our Vendors, Performers, and Visit Lubbock for the fans provided!

FOOD TRUCKS:
Chilly Lily’s
Grub Gauntlet
Mi Kocina
J&D Bar-B-Q
Llano Cubano
PERFORMERS: 
Mark GillhamJune 1st
Robert LopezJune 8th
Jenni Dale LordJune 15th
Gary NixJune 22th
Amber PenningtonJune 29th
Jordan KirkJuly 6th
Sheena FadeyiJuly 13th
Mariachi Mi TierraJuly 20th
Dustin & Kristi GarrettJuly 27th
John SprottAugust 3rd
Caldwell KidsAugust 10th

(Press release from Lubbock County)