LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.

All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.

“From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW” album features some of the best musicians and songwriters the Lubbock area has to offer,” the press release said.

The artists/songwriters selected for the 2022 album and the title of the songs are:

Alicia Morgan – “Fade”

Jake Pyeatt – “Wherever You Go”

Dustin Garrett – “If I Lose My Voice”

Brandon Bartee – “Right Where You Want Me”

Janette B – “Great Defender”

Gunner Fore & the Interstate – “Hope”

Richard Bowles – “Teach Me How to Cry”

Cary C. Banks – “Don’t Look Back”

Spur 327 Band – “West Texas Roots”

Wade Parks – “Go Fight Fall”

Ron Riley – “Hold Your Mouth Right”

Jason Nutt & Highway 70 – “Until The Next Time”

El No Pos Wow – “Sonia La Cumbiandera”

Bryson Dunn – “Feels Like Home Again”

Kameryn Stanaland – “Brighter Skies”

Jonny Keys – “Yes Sir”

·Chris Bone Garza – “Hustle N My Bloodline”

·Mike Pritchard – “Don’t Leave Her Crying in The Night”

The album is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and dozens of other streaming services. The hard copy of the CD is available for purchase through Select-a-Seat Lubbock.

Civic Lubbock, Inc. said the cover art for the 2022 Lubbock Music NOW CD was designed by Dirk Fowler, an associate professor in the School of Art at Texas Tech University.



For more information on the 2022 album, you can visit to the Civic Lubbock, Inc. website.