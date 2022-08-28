The following is a press release from Premiere Cinemas:

BIG SPRING, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) –Premiere Cinemas is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3.

All 22 regional locations of Premiere Cinemas will be participating in the one-day event, which will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of no more than $3. In addition to discounted tickets, Premiere Cinemas will offer it’s patrons concession combos at a discounted rate and DOUBLE REWARDS points on all purchases online and in-store. We are thrilled to over the $3 ticket price for all DBOX, IMAX, GSX and traditional formats.

National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros., only on September 3.

For more details go to National Cinema Day. Join millions of other moviegoers and head to a theater near you.

ABOUT PREMIERE CINEMAS

Premiere Cinemas, officially known as Premiere Cinema Corporation., headquartered in Big Spring, Texas, is a privately held motion picture exhibitor. It is among the largest independently owned motion picture exhibitors in the U.S. and is ranked by Box Office magazine and the National Association of Theatre Owners Encyclopedia of Exhibition among the top 12 circuits in the U.S. Premiere is owned by Gary Moore, who bought his first theater in 1985 and incorporated Premiere in 1993.

As of 2020 Premiere owned 250 screens in 22 locations in six U.S. states: Texas, New Mexico, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Mississippi. Premiere prides itself on offering a great value in mid-size markets.

ABOUT THE CINEMA FOUNDATION

The Cinema Foundation is a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit – is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

Since March 2022, the Cinema Foundation’s mission is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry. It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing. The Cinema Foundation builds on NATO’s mission and relationships and expands NATO’s impact in ways that help individual employees and companies as well as the industry as a whole. We are the Foundation of a great industry.

