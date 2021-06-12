5th Annual Fair Theatre Summer Movie Days slated for Wednesdays in June & July in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Planview:

The Fair Theater presents the 5th Annual Fair Theatre Summer Movies Days on Wednesdays in June and July. Summer movies are sponsored by Covenant Health Plainview Pediatricians.

Movies scheduled for the program include Raya and The Last Dragon on 6/16, The Little Rascals on 6/23, Mulan on 7/7 and Sing on 7/14. Show times for each movie are 2:00 p.m.

“Covenant Health Plainview Pediatricians are excited to partner with the Fair to bring summer movies to Plainview,” said Homer Marquez, Marketing Director. “Caring for kids is our specialty and we are excited to offer a chance for our patients and all kids in Plainview to have some fun.”

Tickets are $2 for adults, $1 for children and ages 2 and under are free. Concessions will be available including a Snack Pack (small bag of popcorn and a Capri Sun) for $1.00.

Movies to be shown during the program include:

Raya and The Last Dragon (PG)

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good.

The Little Rascals (PG)

Mischievous youngsters Spanky (Travis Tedford) and Buckwheat (Ross Elliot Bagley) lead an anti-girl organization, and they pick their buddy Alfalfa (Bug Hall) to represent them in an all-important soapbox car rally. When the boys then find their driver canoodling with schoolmate Darla (Brittany Ashton Holmes), they decide they must break up the couple. Unfortunately, while Spanky and his pals are busy meddling in Alfalfa’s affairs, their prized race car is nabbed by two young toughs.

Mulan (G)

Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot — though, as a girl living under a patriarchal regime, she is technically unqualified to serve. She cleverly impersonates a man and goes off to train with fellow recruits. Accompanied by her dragon, Mushu (Eddie Murphy), she uses her smarts to help ward off a Hun invasion, falling in love with a dashing captain along the way.

SING (PG)

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal optimist-okay, maybe a bit of a scoundrel-who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.

“We are in our fifth year to offer the summer movies and it has grown bigger every year,” says Tori Huddleston, Special Projects Coordinator. “Unfortunately, we were not able to do it last year but are excited to be back at it this year. We encourage everyone to join us.”

For information, call Tori at 806.293.4000, email fair@plainviewtx.org or visit www.plainviewtx.org or Facebook – Fair Theatre.

(News release from the City of Plainview)