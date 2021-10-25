“A Tribute to the American Veteran Who Kept the Flag Waving” concert on Nov. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Caldwell Entertainment:

Celebrate Veterans Day with “A Tribute to the American Veteran Who Kept the Flag Waving,” a benefit concert presented by Caldwell Entertainment. Ticket proceeds from the show benefit the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, N.M., which specializes in PTSD treatment and suicide prevention. The concert is at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the historic Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Danny Koch is one of the organizers of the event.

“We honor veterans, as they have always been liberators, not conquerors,” Koch said. “And it is because of their sacrifices that the flag keeps waving. Also, war changes soldiers. Many wear no physical scars of war, but scars exist. Fear and anxiety coupled with depression cause many veterans to withdraw.”

Rick Hadley, commander of American Legion Post 575 in Lubbock, is happy to help organize the concert and fundraiser because veterans typically help other veterans.

“When a veteran reaches out for help, you might notice, they only reach out with one hand. That’s because their other hand is reaching back to bring their brother or sister up with them,” he said.

Established in 2009, the Wellness and Healing Center mission is to create an environment that is responsive to the needs of veterans and military families using creative therapies and processes that focus on emotional and physical healing.

“PTS affects the whole family,” Hadley said. “One person can’t take another if they don’t take care of themselves. Most non-veterans struggle to understand why the veteran has issues and sometimes act the way they do. By including the spouse, family member or close friend the success rate goes way up.”

Caldwell Entertainment organizers explain that the concert is to show deep appreciation and love for all veterans and to play songs that honor the greatness of America. Performing on the tribute show will be the Caldwell Collective Band with singers Jeff McCreight, Brandon Gwinn, Jason Fellers, Josh Sills, Sheena Fadeyi, Kassidy King, Addie Bleu Short, Russ Murphy, David Spears, and Blackwater Draw.

Enjoy classics and patriotic songs like God Bless America and Battle Hymn of the Republic, originals from great writers of the region to the modern hits of Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, and many more. From country to classics, this show has it all, beginning with a color guard and the National Anthem.

Reserved seats are $25 each. Balcony box seats are $50 each. Tickets are available online or through the Cactus Theater box office, (806) 762-3233.

(Photo provided by Caldwell Entertainment)

