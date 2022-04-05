LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will be in concert on August 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country music 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum front man and founder of Staind to return to his origins and since has quietly made an impact on country music.

With a decade invested in a genre that’s seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and more, he has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner. Lewis’ single, I Am I The Only One, debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song. His latest album Frayed at Both Ends was released in January of 2022, his most personal and unplugged work.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners range in price from $35.00 to $85.00 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education. The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more. About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and asmglobal.com (Press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

