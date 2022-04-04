LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Kevin James will perform standup comedy on September 24, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Kevin George Knipfing, known professionally as Kevin James, is an American actor, comedian, and screenwriter. He is perhaps best known for his roles as Doug Heffernan on The King of Queens, and as Paul Blart in the movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in, and executive produced The Crew, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR and is currently developing a single camera comedy (both for Netflix).

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures’ Hitch starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween.

Tickets for Kevin James range in price from $39.99 to $129.99 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.