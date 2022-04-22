LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Wallace Theater:

The Wallace is proud to bring its next two productions as a part of their 2022 Season entitled, “Gather” to West Texas!



This July, experience the epic tale of Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” based on the Victor Hugo novel at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater in Lubbock. In September, The Wallace will present “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen, hailed as “A thunderclap of an evening that takes your breath away” by Time Magazine.

Are you an actor or a technical theater worker? The Wallace will be holding auditions and interviews for both “A Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “A Doll’s House” this May. All roles and positions are paid.



The Wallace is currently seeking Non-AEA actors. Auditions will take place on Saturday, April 30, Sunday, May 1, and Thursday, May 5. Callbacks will take place on Saturday, May 7. Auditions will be by appointment only. Secure an audition appointment today and learn more at:

www.wallacetheater.com/auditions.



Designers, assistant directors, stage managers, choreographers, intimacy directors, and fight directors can learn more information and submit applications at www.wallacetheater.com/work-with-us.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame



Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.



The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.



A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.



Performances: Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 24 at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater.

(Photo provided in a press release from The Wallace Theater)

A Doll’s House



“The need of every individual to find out the kind of person he or she really is and to strive to

become that person” – Michael Meyer



Nora Helmer is a vibrant young housewife who nonetheless suffers from a crippling dependency on her husband of eight years. In order to save Torvald from a debt, Nora arranges a loan without his knowledge, and does so by forging a signature. The illusions behind their marriage are exposed, and Nora wakes to feelings of self awareness for the first time in her life. They are husband and wife, yes, but they are strangers as well. And in one of the most famous, and scandalous, climaxes in all of nineteenth-century drama, Nora makes her decision, determined to forge a new identity from the one she has always known.



Performances: Friday, September 16 – Friday, September 23. Location TBD.

(Photo provided in a press release from The Wallace Theater)

Learn more about sponsorship opportunities, how to get involved, and more at WallaceTheater.com!

