Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ wardrobe donated to The Doe Fund

CULVER CITY, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – The suits once worn by late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will be donated to The Doe Fund, an organization that helps people with histories of homelessness or incarceration find jobs, housing and other resources.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a news release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

Among the garments destined for a new purpose are: 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas and 3 pairs of dress slacks.

Trainees from The Doe Fund’s “Ready, Willing & Able” program, (r-l) Michael Smith, Joseph Calhoun and George Thomas, receive the donated wardrobe. (The Doe Fund)

Trebek died Nov 8. from pancreatic cancer. He hosted more than 8,200 “Jeopardy!” episodes over nearly 37 seasons – a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes of a single game show.

His son, Matthew, has been a supporter of The Doe Fund and came up with the idea to donate the clothing.

The dress clothes will go to The Doe Fund’s reentry program, “Ready, Willing and Able,” to be worn for job interviews.

“We are so grateful for ‘Jeopardy!’ and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

“Jeopardy!” is now being hosted by a series of temporary guests that include journalist Katie Couric, actress Mayim Bialik, NFL star Aaron Rodgers and others.

