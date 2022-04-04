LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

AMERICA the perennial classic-rock favorite, is continuing to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with powerful performances and will make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on July 24, 2022 at 7 p.m. Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate, the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song A Horse With No Name.

America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single. Forty plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.



America’s journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, include I Need You, Ventura Highway, Don’t Cross The River, Tin Man, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair.

Tickets for America range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.