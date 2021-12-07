An Evening with Travis Tritt coming to Buddy Holly Hall in May 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Multi-platinum selling and award-winning artist, Travis Tritt, will hit the road in 2022 making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. for his solo acoustic tour, An Evening with Travis Tritt. An Evening with Travis Tritt is an up-close and personal event punctuated by Tritt sharing personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience this special evening featuring him in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subjects of the spotlight. Tritt will perform some of his biggest hits, including Anymore, T-R-O-U-B-L-E, It’s A Great Day to Be Alive, and Best of Intentions, along with songs off his new album, Set In Stone. The Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a memorable experience.

Travis Tritt is coming off his most recent album release, Set In Stone; his first original full-length studio album in more than a decade. Released through Big Noise Music Group and produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), the album features 11 new songs, 8 of which were co-written by Tritt. Seven of his albums are certified platinum or higher and have led Tritt to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, and four CMA Awards.

Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are five number ones and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” and more.

Tritt continues to sell-out shows to his devoted fan base, which has filled venues for years. This solo tour is no different, bringing Tritt’s authenticity and country music coast-to-coast. Tritt is booked by Reliant Talent Agency, relianttalent.com.

Tickets for go on sale Travis Tritt on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $45.00 to $99.99 plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849×1, or at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock, Texas 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and during performances.

For more information, please visit https://travistritt.com/ and follow Travis Tritt on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.