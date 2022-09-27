(Photo provided in a press release from the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth will make a stop in Lubbock in January 2023.

The show will take place at 8:00 p.m. on January 22.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, the show is an experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.

The ninety-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $43.00 to $63.00 plus taxes and fees. VIP experiences are also available (limited quantity).



Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.