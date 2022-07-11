LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

Anthony Garcia will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Anthony Garcia is a guitarist, pianist, and vocalist originally from Lubbock, Texas, currently based in Austin. Versatility is the best word to describe Garcia’s live performances, switching between genres within a set, and sometimes switching between instruments within a single song. Garcia’s upbringing in Texas and travels throughout the world have exposed him to a variety of cultures and music that have contributed to his vast repertoire and knowledge of musical styles. Garcia plays regularly in Austin and the surrounding Texas Hill Country, and expands his route occasionally into West Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, New Mexico, and even Colorado. He has also toured and continues to tour in Germany, France, Ireland, and most recently, Switzerland. A four year stint in South Korea as an English teacher allowed Garcia to travel and perform in East and South East Asia as well. A classically trained pianist, lover of rock, blues and Spanish guitar, and fan of soulful vocals, Garcia’s musicianship and thoughtful song choice always keeps the audience engaged and wanting more.



Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard through August 18. Soda Shack and Texas Mac Shack will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by Anthony Garcia! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

