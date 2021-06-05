Anthony Garcia comes to the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on June 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Buddy Holly Center:

Songwriter, guitarist, and classically trained pianist Anthony Garcia will be taking the stage at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Originally from Lubbock, Texas, Anthony Garcia draws inspiration for the mood and cinematic feel of his music from a hometown rich in music history.

His musical style has most accurately been described as “cinematic Americana,” a genre that interweaves songwriting with expanding, quasi-orchestral sections. Versatile is the best word to describe his live performance; Garcia often switches between genres within a set, and sometimes switches between instruments within a single song. A lover of rock, blues, classical piano, and Spanish guitar, and a fan of soulful vocals and old standards, Garcia’s musicianship and eclectic song choices always keep the audience enraptured and inspired.

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20th – August 19th. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to view the Buddy Holly collection and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, Covenant Health, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public. If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Cecilia Contreras-Diaz at Cdiaz@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

No outside beverages, chairs, or picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For Summer Showcase FAQs, information on scheduled food truck vendors, and more, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

