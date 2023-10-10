NEW YORK (AP) — The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that the actor and million-selling author is working on “Roswell Johnson Saves the World,” which the publisher calls a space fantasy that “combines the heart-pounding action of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’” and “thrilling real-world science.” The title character is an 11-year-old named for the city in New Mexico where mysterious debris found in 1947 led to conspiracy theories about alien life, which the boy himself will learn about first-hand.

“Roswell Johnson Saves the World” is scheduled for publication on June 4, 2024.

“I’ve never had so much fun writing a book,” Colfer said in a statement. “These characters had me laughing out loud and I spent hours researching everything from astronomy to entomology. After reading about Roswell’s adventures through space, I hope my young readers are as fascinated by science and our galaxy as I am. To quote the book, ‘Curiosity will fuel your imagination and take you places the fastest spaceship could never reach.’”

Colfer, who became famous for his Golden Globe-winning role as Kurt Hummel in “Glee,” is known to readers for such best-selling series as “The Land of Stories” and “Tale of Magic.”