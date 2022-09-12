The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Set your phasers to fun! Prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with the original ‘Captain James T. Kirk’, award-winning actor William Shatner. He will be live on stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Following a screening of the classic film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, William Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op with Mr. Shatner.
Tickets for William Shatner – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan go on sale to the public on Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $43.75 to $103.75 plus taxes and fees. More information and tickets can be found online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at The Buddy Holly Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
