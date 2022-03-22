Click here to comment, react or share on Facebook.

The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the fully immersive concert experience, will continue to splash across North America beginning in February 2022. The hit show will tour selected markets including The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on June 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (CT). For tickets and additional information visit buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or visit the box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401.

“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour to stages all over the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city.”

The inaugural tour of Baby Shark Live! launched in the Fall of 2019 and played to sellout crowds across the country with record breaking attendance in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. The show was a favorite of both celebrities and press, including The New York Times, New Yorker, LA Times, CNN, TODAY Show, Good Morning America and more.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral sensation, Baby Shark. With the iconic songs and dances, fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The Baby SharkDance video has over 9.6 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing Baby Shark’s Big Show!, a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Baby Shark.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Baby Shark Live! tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. Facial masks are recommended.

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates and ticket information. Follow Baby Shark Live! on social media for pre-sale access for newly announced cities and exclusive tour content.

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids’ content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children’s content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong’s accolades include the YouTube’s Custom Creator Award, Amazon Video Direct Star, and Google Play’s Best Family App of 2014-2017. Visit the Pinkfong website, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information.