Ballet Lubbock offers early access tickets to The Nutcracker

This holiday season, Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker, presented by Market Street, will debut at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Thursday, December 9 through Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Ballet Lubbock is offering patrons to become a “Friend of the Ballet.” “Friends of the Ballet” have early access to tickets and may purchase tickets starting today [Wednesday], before going on sale to the general public on October 25, 2021.

Not only does becoming a “Friend of the Ballet” ensure the longevity of Ballet Lubbock’s cultural and educational programming, joining also comes with insider perks including complimentary performance tickets, access to special events, drink vouchers at the performance and early access to purchase tickets. Perks start at just $5 per month. To become a “Friend of the Ballet,” and for more information, go to www.balletlubbock.org or call (806) 785-3090.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

